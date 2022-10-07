The Cowboys are optimistic Lamb (groin) will play Sunday against the Rams, though he's listed as questionable on the final injury report after returning to practice Friday as a limited participant, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lamb was added to the injury report Thursday as a non-participant, sparking serious concern over his Week 5 availability. It's still not settled, but Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports supports the notion that Lamb is on track to work out Saturday and play Sunday. With an MRI confirming his groin injury isn't serious, per Jon Machota of The Athletic, Lamb is expected to avoid the inactive list ahead of a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday