Lamb (hip) practiced fully Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lamb hurt his hip prior to the Cowboys' Week 6 matchup with the Eagles, but he still suited up this past Sunday, hauling in five of 10 targets for 68 yards and turning two carries into nine yards. While he opened Week 7 prep with a limited session, he told Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News after Thursday's practice that he was a "full go," which was confirmed on the team's ensuing injury report. Lamb thus is set to serve as Dak Prescott's No. 1 option in the passing game Sunday versus the Lions, with the quarterback expected to put an end to a five-game absence due to a broken right thumb.
