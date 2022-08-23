Lamb (foot) returned to the practice field as a participant in individual drills Tuesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lamb has been sidelined for the past week after sustaning a foot laceration. The injury was never considered serious, and his return to the practice field indicates he is trending in the right direction. It remains likely that he will sit out the team's final preseason game Saturday versus the Chargers, as there is no reason for the Cowboys to risk his health. Barring any setbacks, he is presumably on track to suit up for Week 1 as the team's No. 1 pass catcher.