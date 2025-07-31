Lamb already appears ready for Week 1 as one of the standout performers for the Cowboys to begin training camp, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

It shouldn't be a surprise that the Cowboys' top wideout has looked good, as Lamb has made four straight Pro Bowls while topping 1,100 receiving yards in each of those seasons. The 26-year-old still finds ways to try and improve, however. "I had one drop a couple days ago," Lamb said Wednesday about his sole drop so far in practice. "It sucked. I hate it. It made me start all the way over." He saw his production drop last year along with the rest of the Cowboys' passing game, in part due to Dak Prescott's torn hamstring. If the quarterback can stay healthy this time around, Lamb could come close to the career-best 135-1,749-12 line he delivered in 2023.