Lamb caught all five of his targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 40-3 blowout victory over the Vikings.

Lamb was able to haul in 100 percent of the passes thrown his way for the first time this season, but the five targets also marked a season low. The 23-year-old was used sparingly due to a crooked score and a combined four touchdowns from Dallas' running backs. The game got so out of hand that head coach Mike McCarthy was able to pull all of the starters for the fourth quarter, also adding to Lamb's suppressed output this week. The Cowboys' star wideout could be in line for a big game on Thanksgiving against a Giants team that may be without both of its top corners Thursday.