Lamb failed to haul in his only target during Friday's preseason loss to the Cardinals.
After sitting out last week's Hall of Fame Game against the Steelers, Lamb saw a few snaps in this one before making a quick exit. Expect the second-year receiver to see more extensive work next week against the Texans as he gets tuned up for the regular season.
