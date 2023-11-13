Lamb caught 11 of 14 targets for 151 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 49-17 win over the Giants. He also ran in a 14-yard TD on his only carry.

The fourth-year wideout didn't even lead the Cowboys in receiving yards on the day -- that honor belonged to Brandin Cooks in a breakout, 173-yard performance -- but Lamb's own huge effort put him in the NFL record books, as he became the first player in league history with three straight games of at least 10 catches and 150 yards. Lamb actually has four straight 100-yard games dating back to Week 6, and he sits just 25 receiving yards shy of his third straight 1,000-yard campaign heading into a Week 11 clash with the Panthers.