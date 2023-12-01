Lamb secured 12 of 17 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 41-35 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. He also rushed twice for 30 yards.

Lamb comfortably set the pace in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night for the Cowboys, with his catch and target totals tying and establishing a season high, respectively. The standout fourth-year pro broke out of what had been a rare two-game funk where he'd produced a modest-by-his-standards 10-91-2 line, posting his fifth 100-yard game in the last seven in the process. Lamb also extended his touchdown streak to four contests with a 15-yard scoring grab in the latter portion of the opening period, sending him into a Week 14 home showdown with the Eagles on Sunday night, Dec. 10 with plenty of momentum.