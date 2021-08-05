Lamb may not play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against Pittsburgh, according to DallasCowboys.com.

Lam is healthy and isn't on the list of 16 players who won't make the trip, but that doesn't mean he'll actually play snaps in the first of Dallas' four preseason games. Reports out of Cowboys camp suggest the second-year pro has been fantastic this summer, with David Helman of the Cowboys' official site even noting that Lamb has reached the "Dez [Bryant] level" of domination in practice.