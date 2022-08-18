Lamb (foot) won't practice Thursday.
Lamb, who is dealing with what Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News describes as a cut toe, also missed Wednesday's session, but coach Mike McCarthy anticipates that the wideout will be able to return to practice next week. With that in mind, it appears as though Lamb will sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers.
