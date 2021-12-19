Lamb brought in six of nine targets for 50 yards in the Cowboys' 21-6 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Lamb paced the Cowboys in targets and checked in second in both receptions and receiving yards to Dalton Schultz, but a lack of trips to the end zone and just an 8.3 YPC made for a relatively modest fantasy performance overall. Lamb's numbers naturally played much better in PPR formats, and he's now posted at least six receptions in three straight games. The second-year standout does have a four-game touchdown drought, however, a matter he'll next get a chance to rectify in a Week 16 battle against Washington.