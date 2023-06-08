Lamb, who appeared to be favoring his left leg after making a catch in Wednesday's minicamp practice, isn't in line to participate in Thursday's session, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

While the Cowboys plan to err on the side of caution with Lamb in the team's last practice prior to training camp, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News relays that coach Mike McCarthy noted Thursday that he had "no concern" about Lamb's health. Once the 2020 first-rounder resumes practicing next month, he'll be in line to reprise his role as the top option in a Dallas wideout corps that also includes fellow returnee Michael Gallup as well as newcomer Brandin Cooks.