Lamb (foot) is among the Cowboys' starters not in line to play in Friday's preseason finale against Seattle, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lamb, who is bouncing back from a foot laceration, has resumed practicing, which puts him on track to be available for Week 1 action versus the Buccaneers. Once the season starts, the 2020 first-rounder is slated to to serve at QB Dak Prescott's No. 1 wideout target.