Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Not in line to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lamb is among the key Dallas players not slated to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Per Archer, the same applies to QB Dak Prescott, RB Javonte Williams, WRs George Pickens and KaVontae Turpin, as well as TE Jake Ferguson. Lamb's next chance to see game action will arrive Aug. 16 against the Ravens.
