Lamb isn't slated to suit up for Saturday's preseason game in Denver, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
All of Lamb, quarterback Dak Prescott and running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are in store for no action in the Cowboys' exhibition opener. With Michael Gallup (knee) still on the PUP list and James Washington out until late September due to a broken foot, rookie third-rounder Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown and Dennis Houston, among others, are the team's available wide receivers Saturday.