Lamb (foot) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lamb's foot injury this preseason was never considered serious and may have just been a bad bruise. He's locked in for a large share of the Dallas passing game with Amari Cooper off to Cleveland and Michael Gallup (knee - out) coming back from an ACL tear, but there is danger of the Dallas offense declining without Cooper and LT Tyron Smith (knee - IR). Lamb starts his season against a Tampa squad that typically has good efficiency numbers for pass defense but also tends to see a lot of volume. The Bucs don't have a shutdown corner, but each of their top three guys -- Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting -- has been with the team since at least 2019 and started at least 31 games.