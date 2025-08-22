Lamb isn't in line to play in Friday's preseason contest against the Falcons, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Lamb thus won't see any exhibition action ahead of the Cowboys' season opener Thursday, Sept. 4 at Philadelphia. Since he was selected in the first round of the 2020 Draft, he has four 1,000-yard campaigns under his belt, three of which he also surpassed 100 catches and averaged nine TDs per year in those seasons. Such output makes him a consensus first-round pick in the vast majority of fantasy drafts.