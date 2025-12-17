Lamb is not participating in the early portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Lamb cleared the NFL's concussion protocol in time to suit up for Dallas' loss to the Vikings in Week 15, in which he tallied his third consecutive 100-yard performance. Now, it remains to be seen whether the star wide receiver is dealing with another injury or simply receiving a day of rest. Lamb and the Cowboys' passing game are staring down a difficult home matchup against the Chargers' defense on Sunday.