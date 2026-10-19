Lamb caught nine of 18 targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Packers.

Lamb led the Cowboys in catches and targets as he bounced back from a nine-yard performance in last Thursday's loss to the Buccaneers, during which he was bothered by a quadriceps contusion. After the Cowboys fell behind 17-0 at halftime, the star receiver gave the offense a spark on the team's first drive of the second half with a 17-yard catch to convert on fourth down. Javonte Williams eventually capped that possession with a touchdown run to get the Cowboys on the board, but Dallas wouldn't score again until the game's final minute. Lamb has drawn 69 targets heading into a Week 7 road game against the Eagles compared to 52 targets for George Pickens, who turned his 11 looks into a team-high 73 receiving yards in the loss to Green Bay.