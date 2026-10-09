Lamb (quadriceps) is questionable to return to Thursday night's game against Tampa Bay, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Lamb was standing on the sideline with his helmet on in the fourth quarter, suggesting the injury isn't serious, but he watched as the offense marched down the field and put it in the end zone. Ryan Flournoy, Jonathan Mingo and KaVontae Turpin will soak up additional snaps at wideout, while George Pickens handles clear WR1 duties with Lamb sidelined. Prior to his injury, Lamb caught two of five targets for nine yards.