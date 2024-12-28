Lamb (shoulder) has been placed on IR by the Cowboys.

The Cowboys previously announced that Lamb will be sidelined for the team's final two games of the season, but the star wideout isn't expected to require surgery to address an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, per Jane Slater of NFL Network. With Lamb sidelined, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert (finger), Jalen Brooks (knee) KaVontae Turpin, Ryan Flournoy and Jonathan Mingo are the team's rostered wide receivers ahead of Week 17 action.