Lamb's foot injury isn't considered serious, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
Lamb was an observer at Wednesday's practice and may not play in an exhibition against the Chargers on Saturday, but he should be back on the field before long. He's the no-doubt No. 1 receiver in Dallas now, with Amari Cooper gone and Michael Gallup working back from an ACL tear.
More News
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Not likely to play Saturday•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Headed for increased volume•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Healthy for training camp•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Held out with minor hammy injury•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Only one catch in loss•