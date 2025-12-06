Head coach Brian Schottenheimer relayed to reporters Friday that Lamb "had a good day" one day after sustaining a concussion during the Cowboys' 44-30 loss to the Lions on Thursday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Lamb was in the midst of his most productive game of the season Thursday before exiting in the third quarter due to a concussion. Lamb and the Cowboys have additional time to rest and recover ahead of their Week 15 clash against the Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 14, but the sixth-year wideout would have to pass an evaluation administered by an independent neurologist in order to clear the league's concussion protocol. If Lamb were to miss time, George Pickens would assume the WR1 spot and Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Tolbert and Jake Ferguson would all be in line for more work in the passing game.