Lamb (ankle) officially has been ruled out for Sunday's contest at the Jets, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Lamb has yet to practice since suffering a high left-ankle sprain Week 3 at Chicago, but he resumed rehab work on the field as of Wednesday, potentially signaling that he may be able to return to action as soon as a Week 6 matchup with the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 12. With KaVontae Turpin (foot) also out this weekend, the Cowboys will rely on WR George Pickens, TE Jake Ferguson and WR Jalen Tolbert to fuel the passing game.