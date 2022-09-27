Lamb recorded eight receptions on 12 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 23-16 win over the Giants.

Lamb dropped a deep pass that would have gone for around a 40-yard gain and put the Cowboys in scoring range late in the second quarter, which appeared to be a pivotal moment in the game. However, he redeemed himself by recording six receptions for 67 yards across the final two quarters, including a one-yard touchdown reception that put the Cowboys ahead for good. Lamb has shown strong rapport with backup quarterback Cooper Rush, tallying 15 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown in his last two matchups.