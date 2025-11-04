Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Paces pass catchers in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lamb brought in seven of 12 targets for 85 yards in the Cowboys' 27-17 loss to the Cardinals on Monday night.
Lamb led the Cowboys across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also contributing a team-high 33-yard reception. The overall numbers were certainly solid from a fantasy perspective, but they came in a disappointing home loss that dropped the Cowboys to two games under .500. Lamb has back-to-back seven-catch tallies and no fewer than 74 receiving yards in any non-injury-shortened game this season, and he'll draw a highly favorable matchup coming out of Dallas' Week 10 bye when the Cowboys face the Raiders on the road on Monday night, Nov. 17.
