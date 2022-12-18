Lamb recorded a reception on all seven of his targets for 126 yards in Sunday's 40-34 loss to Jacksonville.

Lamb was surprisingly out-targeted by Noah Brown in Sunday's loss, though he put together a far more efficient performance. Lamb ripped through the Jaguars' secondary for long gains on 39, 25, and 22 yards on his way third 100-yard performance of the season and in his last six games. The only thing missing from his effort was a trip to the end zone, though Lamb still needs just one more touchdown to reach a career high.