Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Picks up 75 yards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lamb recorded four receptions on 11 targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Eagles.
Lamb led the Cowboys in targets, though he was outpaced in every other statistic by George Pickens. Positively, Lamb recorded a 48-yard catch late in the third quarter that helped set up a key touchdown as Dallas came back from a three-score deficit. However, much like his performance in Week 1 against the Eagles, Lamb's performance was defined by a few uncharacteristic drops. While Lamb has only one 100-yard performance in five games since returning from an ankle sprain, he has at least 66 receiving yards in every contest in that span.
