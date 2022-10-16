Lamb (hip) is active for Sunday's contest at Philadelphia.
After sitting out Friday's practice due to a previously unknown hip issue, Lamb was termed questionable for Week 6 action. Still, there was an expectation that he'd play, which was supported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Sunday morning. With his status now confirmed, Lamb again will be the focus of the Cowboys' passing game, but he'll be on the receiving end of passes from Cooper Rush instead of Dak Prescott (thumb), the latter of whom may be able to return Week 7 against the Lions. While working with Rush over the last four outings, Lamb has put together a cumulative 26-312-2 line on 39 targets.
More News
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Added to injury report Friday•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Five grabs against Rams•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Suiting up in Week 5•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Listed questionable, should play•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Should be available Sunday•