Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Playing usual role in training camp

Lamb worked with the Cowboys' first-team offense in the first team drill of Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

This comes as no surprise considering Lamb is part of a one-two punch at wide receiver for Dallas along with George Pickens. After Lamb agreed to restructure his contract ahead of the opening of free agency in March, Pickens signed the franchise tag in April, ensuring the duo will be together for a second campaign in 2026. Lamb took a step back last year, missing three games overall due to injury and finishing with a 75-1,077-3 line on 117 targets in 14 regular-season contests, while Pickens blossomed for 93-1,429-9 on 137 targets in 17 outings. Both Lamb and Pickens can expect regular attention from QB Dak Prescott in the upcoming season.