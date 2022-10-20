Lamb (hip) said he was "full go" in Thursday's practice and is set to start against Detroit on Sunday, the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken reports.
Lamb was only limited in Wednesday's practice, so his words imply he was a full participant Thursday. So long as he avoids setbacks between Thursday and Sunday he should be at or close to 100 percent for a favorable matchup against the Lions.
