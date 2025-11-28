Lamb caught seven of nine targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 31-28 win over Kansas City.

George Pickens led the Cowboys in targets once again, but Lamb paced the team's pass-catchers in receptions and yards, capping his performance with a 15-yard TD from Dak Prescott in the first quarter. It's the fourth time in nine games this season Lamb has hit for triple-digit yards, and the issues he had hanging onto the ball against the Eagles last week were nowhere to be found. The 26-year-old wideout will take a 51-744-3 line on 81 targets into a Week 14 clash with the Lions.