Lamb (ankle) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lamb has yet to mix into drills since picking up a high left-ankle sprain during a Week 3 loss in Chicago, but he was able to handle rehab work for a second consecutive day Thursday, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. The Cowboys ruled out Lamb on their final Week 4 injury report last Friday, so a similar decision may come down once this Friday's report is posted. WR George Pickens and TE Jake Ferguson figure to be QB Dak Prescott's favorite targets for as long as Lamb is sidelined.