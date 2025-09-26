Lamb (ankle) remained sidelined for Friday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lamb is expected to be ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Packers, as he's logged a trio of DNPs this week following last Sunday's ankle injury against the Bears. Expect the Cowboys to rely on George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin and Ryan Flournoy at wide receiver while Lamb is out.