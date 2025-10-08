Lamb (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

While Lamb hasn't logged an official practice rep since sustaining a high left-ankle sprain during a Week 3 loss in Chicago, he's been able to do some resistance training for roughly one week, signaling that he's closing in on a return to on-field work. Until that occurs, though, his odds to play on upcoming game days remain unknown. During Lamb's two-game absence, WR George Pickens and TE Jake Ferguson have dominated QB Dak Prescott's attention, though WR Ryan Flournoy busted out with a 114-yard effort Week 5.