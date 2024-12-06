Lamb (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Friday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Lamb said Thursday that he'll play in Monday's game against the Bengals, having regained full range of motion and strength in the shoulder that he re-injured ruing a Week 13 win over the Giants. He initially suffered an AC joint sprain Week 9 at Atlanta, but he's played in every game this season and doesn't seem especially amenable to shutting things down early amidst a disappointing season for the Cowboys.
More News
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Officially no practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Anticipates playing Monday•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Set for limited practice•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Early optimism for Week 14 status•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Misses end of game with shoulder injury•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Quiet in win•