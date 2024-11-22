Lamb (back/foot) returned to practice Friday and is expected to play Sunday at Washington, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Lamb was a limited participant Wednesday before sitting out Thursday. It now seems his absence Thursday was a matter of maintenance rather than indicating a setback, but the Cowboys may still give the star wideout a game designation on their final injury report Friday afternoon.
