Lamb (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game in Chicago, Erin Andrews of Fox Sports reports.

Lamb injured his left ankle on a one-yard carry midway through the first quarter and exhibited a visible limp thereafter. He was able to return to the game for one play at the start of the second quarter but didn't look like his normal dynamic self. He then was spotted without a helmet walking slowly around the sidelines before the Cowboys ruled him out just after halftime. George Pickens is in line for more targets moving forward, while KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Tolbert and Ryan Flournoy will be the candidates to take on more snaps.