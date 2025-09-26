Lamb (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Reports suggest Lamb will miss multiple games and possibly even be placed on injured reserve, but the Cowboys waited until Friday to rule him out for Week 4. His absence leaves more playing time for WRs Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin and Ryan Flournoy, with WR George Pickens and TE Jake Ferguson also getting boosts in target-share projection.