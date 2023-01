Lamb caught five of seven targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-6 loss to the Commanders.

The third-year wideout was the lone bright spot for the Dallas offense as it put together maybe its worst performance of the year. Lamb wraps up the regular season with career highs in catches (107), targets (156), receiving yards (1,359) and TDs (nine), and he'll likely need to come up big on the road in the wild-card round if the Cowboys are going to advance past the Buccaneers.