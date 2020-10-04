Lamb caught five of seven targets for 79 yards and two touchdowns while adding one three-yard carry during Sunday's 49-38 loss to the Browns.

Lamb was wide open for a 43-yard touchdown in the first quarter and capped off his team's scoring for the day with a five-yard strike in the fourth. He had yet to reach the end zone through his first three NFL games, so his ability to get behind the defense and his usage in the red zone Sunday were positive developments for his future fantasy value. Moreover, Lamb finished second on the team in receiving yards and is now on pace for over 1,200 yards for his rookie year, making him a viable fantsy option for next Sunday's matchup with the Giants.