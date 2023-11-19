Lamb caught six of nine targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Panthers.
Lamb's sensational three-week streak of 150-yard games was snapped, but the wideout still compensated with a five-yard touchdown. With Dallas nursing a comfortable lead for the most of Sunday's contest, the team's dependence on Lamb wasn't as significant, resulting in his second-lowest yardage of the campaign. The star wideout will now face a quick turnaround ahead of a Thanksgiving clash against the Commanders in Week 12.
More News
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Makes history in Sunday's rout•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Career-best performance in Week 9•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Shreds Rams' secondary•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Eclipses century mark in win•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Leads team with 49 yards•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Finds end zone in quiet performance•