Lamb caught six of nine targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Panthers.

Lamb's sensational three-week streak of 150-yard games was snapped, but the wideout still compensated with a five-yard touchdown. With Dallas nursing a comfortable lead for the most of Sunday's contest, the team's dependence on Lamb wasn't as significant, resulting in his second-lowest yardage of the campaign. The star wideout will now face a quick turnaround ahead of a Thanksgiving clash against the Commanders in Week 12.