Lamb caught five of eight targets for 44 yards and a touchdown while adding one carry for no gain in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Giants.

Lamb led the team in targets and receiving yards, as Dak Prescott threw for only 175 yards in a subpar Week 1 showing from Dallas' talented passing game. It was encouraging to see Lamb find the end zone in the season opener after he scored a career-low three touchdowns across 14 appearances during the 2025 regular season. Lamb had at least six total TDs in each of the preceding five campaigns, and he got on the board with a one-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter against the Giants. The Cowboys will aim to bounce back in their Week 2 home opener against the Commanders.