Lamb caught five of seven targets for 85 yards and scored a touchdown on an onside kick return during Sunday's 41-33 win over the 49ers.

Lamb averaged an impressive 17.0 yards per catch thanks in large part to a career-long 45-yard reception. He finished with his third-best receiving output of the season and topped off his day with a touchdown on an onside kick return in the final moments. He'll look to add to his impressive rookie numbers next Sunday against the Eagles.