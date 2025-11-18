Lamb recorded five receptions on seven targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 33-16 win over the Raiders.

Lamb was sidelined for the Cowboys' opening possession for disciplinary reasons per Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com, but he rebounded for a solid effort. George Pickens led the team in targets, receptions and yards, though Lamb still managed to make an impact with an 18-yard touchdown early in the first quarter while also logging another long gain of 23 yards. While Pickens may be the preferred option occasionally, Lamb has been very steady by logging at least 65 yards with two scores across four games since he returned from a sprained ankle.