Lamb caught seven of 10 targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 44-24 loss to the Broncos.

Lamb led the Cowboys in targets and came up just four receiving yards short of George Pickens' team lead, but this was a quiet game by Lamb's lofty standards, as he had at least 110 receiving yards in each of the three previous games he finished this season. Denver's robust pass defense did well to slow down Dallas' aerial attack; Lamb drew a couple of pass interference penalties in the end zone, but the Cowboys didn't produce a passing touchdown until backup quarterback Joe Milton came in with the game already decided in the fourth quarter. Lamb's likely to face less sticky coverage in Week 9, when the Cowboys return home to host the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.