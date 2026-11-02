Lamb recorded seven catches (on 11 targets) for 58 yards during Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Cardinals.

QB Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' passing game couldn't get much going against Arizona's defense throughout Week 8, and Lamb thus put together one of his least productive outings of the campaign. Despite the very modest performance for his standard, Lamb still has a standout 60-709-6 line on 92 targets through the first eight contests, setting himself up nicely for his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard campaign. He next takes aim at the stumbling Colts next Sunday on the road.