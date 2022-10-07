Lamb (groin) will practice Friday and Saturday and is expected to play Sunday versus the Rams, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Lamb was held out of practice Thursday for precautionary reasons relating to a groin injury, per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, but it looks like the No. 1 wideout is still on track for Sunday. Friday's session for the Cowboys is a jogthrough, but if Lamb can continue to avoid any setbacks Saturday it will bode well for his chances of playing Week 5.