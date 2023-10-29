Lamb recorded 12 receptions on 14 targets for 158 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 43-20 win over the Rams.

Lamb dominated the opportunity among Cowboys' pass catchers, as he earned a season-best 14 targets with no other player topping four. He took advantage by dominating the Rams secondary, finding the end zone from 22 and 10 yards away. In total, he had four receptions of more than 20 yards, helping him top 100 yards for the third time this season and for the second consecutive contest.