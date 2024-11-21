Lamb (back/foot) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.

Lamb's status for Week 12 thus seems to be murky after kicking off the week with a limited session Wednesday due to back and foot injuries. Friday's practice likely will be key for the fifth-year wide receiver's upcoming availability Sunday at Washington. In two games mostly working with Cooper Rush under center, Lamb has managed 14 catches (on 22 targets) for 114 yards and no touchdowns.